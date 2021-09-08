Tarragona

Seabourn Quest’s Restart Postponed to May 2022

Quest for CC

Seabourn has moved the restart date of one of its remaining ships, the Seabourn Quest, to May 10, 2022, just in time for the summer season in the Mediterranean.

The 450-passenger ship will resume service in Europe, where it will spend its summer 2022 season homeporting from Venice, Italy.

The Seabourn Quest will visit countries in the Adriatic and Ionian seas through mid-July before turning west and north to explore coastal destinations across Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back onboard the Seabourn Quest in time for summer 2022 travel, where we will have so much to offer in the Mediterranean,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

The revised restart date means that the brand is cancelling the 2021-2022 Antarctica and South America season on the Seabourn Quest, which also included the Amazon region.

Guests and travel advisors on cancelled voyages will receive specific information applicable to their booking, the cruise line said.

The line is currently operating two of the five ships in its fleet, the Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Ovation.

