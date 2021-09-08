Le Havre Welcomes Marella Explorer 2, Announces Future Cruise Calls

The Port of Le Havre has announced that it has received its first commercial cruise call since the start of the pandemic. The Marella Explorer 2 has called at Le Havre on a maiden call on Sept. 8.

To mark the occasion, the port’s Cruise Club Team welcomed Captain Richard Watkins and Hotel Director Nic Spanoudes for a friendly plaque exchange in the cruise terminal.

“The residents of Le Havre will once again be able to admire the long-awaited cruise ships, with some newcomers on the list,” the port wrote in a statement.

According to the Port of Le Havre, the list of confirmed cruise calls so far is as follows:

Sept. 8: Marella Explorer 2 (inaugural)

Sept. 13: Mein Schiff 6

Sept. 18: Mein Schiff 8

Sept. 19: Artania

Sept. 20/Oct. 2: Le Commandant Charcot

Sept. 26/Oct. 2: Le Champlain

Sept. 23: Marina

Oct. 15: Amera (inaugural)

Oct. 20: Artania

Oct. 21: Amadea

Oct. 22: Ryndam

More cruise calls are to be announced soon.

The tourist office teams in charge of the cruise terminals have established protocols in order to guarantee full compliance with sanitary regulations, Le Havre wrote.