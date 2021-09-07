Heraklion Port and Norwegian Support Socially Vulnerable Groups in Crete

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holding has supported an initiative to provide mattresses to the socially vulnerable groups in Crete. According to a press release, on Sept. 6, Norwegian sponsored 100 matrasses which were distributed as follows:

To SOS Children’ Villages (30 pieces), to the Cultural Association of St. George (50 pieces) and to the Heraklion Association of families with more than three children (20 pieces).

According to the press release, the initiative was addressed by the cruise department of Heraklion Port Authority. Norwegian has included Heraklion as a transit port in the 2021 East Med itineraries while using Piraeus as a homeport.

The Management of Heraklion Port Authority has expressed its sincere appreciation to Norwegian, its environmental officer, as well as the crew members who supported and assisted the above bodies.

“In this challenging situation, which our country is experiencing, the concept of social responsibility is expanding through the cooperation of public and private sector, in the form of socially responsible activities, for meeting and satisfying the needs of vulnerable groups in Greece,” the port authority wrote.