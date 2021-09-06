Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 6 Roadshows in UK

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a series of six trade and consumer roadshows in the UK. According to a press statement, they will be Norwegian’s first in-person roadshows since the beginning of the pandemic.

The roadshows will take place in September and October at locations across the country. Travel partners are invited to join the trade roadshows taking place in the evening. They will commence at 6.15 p.m. with food and drink, followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. covering Norwegian’s return to service plans, the latest updates on the Norwegian Prima, the benefits of NCL Freestyle Rewards, plus Marketing and Sales tips for travel partners.

As Norwegian celebrates its return to operations, the company said it was committed to providing travel partners with the support they need, equipping them with the tools to capitalize on the strong demand for cruises in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The roadshows provide travel partners with the latest updates and information from Norwegian in one “informative and engaging evening,” the cruise line said.

Norwegian is also giving away a stateroom on Norwegian Prima’s inaugural sailing at every event.

“Simply attend for a chance to win,” the cruise line said.

The consumer roadshows will take place during the day and are open to all guests who have sailed with Norwegian in the past. Attendees will be treated to afternoon tea and drinks from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a presentation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to include: return to service plans, Norwegian Prima updates and what guests can expect on their next Norwegian cruise.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the return of cruise holidays, taking our roadshows around the country and re-engaging with our loyal travel partners and customers. The roadshows are an informative and fun way to learn about NCL whilst catching up in person, something I’ve missed terribly. I can’t wait to see familiar faces and form new connections at the events,” said Norwegian’s Vice President of International Business, Eamonn Ferrin.

Roadshows will be held at the following locations:

• Sept. 21: Glasgow, Grand Central Hotel

• Sept. 22: Newcastle, Newcastle United Football Stadium

• Oct. 5: Belfast, Hastings Europa Hotel

• Oct. 7: Birmingham, Edgbaston Cricket Stadium

• Oct. 19: Southampton, Ageas Bowl

• Oct. 20: Manchester, Lancashire Cricket Stadium

Event details:

Consumer roadshow

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Afternoon tea and drinks

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Presentation from Norwegian team

Trade roadshow

6.15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food and drink

7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Presentation from Norwegian team