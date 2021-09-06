These 4 Holland America Ships Offer Panama Canal Voyages in 2022-23

Four Holland America Line ships will feature itineraries that include a full transit between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Panama Canal for the 2022-23 cruise season. According to a press release, guests will be able to watch the eight-hour daylight journey through the canal onboard.

Ranging in length from 14 to 23 days aboard the Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam, Holland America's Panama Canal voyages depart from several ports, including San Diego, California; Seattle, Washington; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Eurodam will sail from Seattle on Oct. 8, 2022, for a full 21-day voyage through the Panama Canal and from Fort Lauderdale on Apr. 9, 2023. The Nieuw Amsterdam will sail from Vancouver on Oct. 2, 2022, and from Fort Lauderdale on Apr. 9, 2023.

The Volendam will sail a 10-day holiday itinerary on Dec. 17, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale and another Panama Canal voyage on Apr. 15, 2023, from the same port.

The Zuiderdam is offering two departures from San Diego transiting to Fort Lauderdale: on Nov. 17, 2022, and Apr. 4, 2023.

Many of the itineraries have two or three embarkation or debarkation options, enabling guests to stay on for an extended trip or utilize the port that is most convenient.

In addition to the Panama Canal, the itineraries visit other destinations in Central America and the Caribbean, offering a “complete tropical vacation with lush flora, exotic fauna, golden beaches and a display of nature’s most vibrant hues,” Holland America said.

Guests looking to explore the Panama Canal on a Caribbean cruise can experience a partial transit aboard the Eurodam and Volendam, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on 10- and 11-day cruises. The ships visit tropical ports as they make way to Gatun Lake where cruisers will enjoy a day of scenic cruising throughout the canal.