Sustainable Sailing Special Report Now Out

Sustainable Sailing by Cruise Industry News is now available to download, showcasing how the industry and stakeholders are going green.

Sustainable Sailing is a new special report taking a look behind-the-scenes onboard and shoreside as the cruise industry moves toward becoming more environmentally friendly.

The report can be read online here and also downloaded as a PDF here.

The special edition includes interviews with top executives from Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ponant, Hurtigruten, Scenic and other cruise brands about their green decisions and sustainability plans for the future.

Vendors across the industry also showcase their latest strategies and products for driving innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

How are the cruise lines going green for 2030, and will they meet the required targets? What fuels will the ships of the future be using? How can ships make the best use of their fuel and heat, while using as little of them as possible?

These and other questions are answered by the people directly responsible for the environment-related solutions in the brands.

In the report, Cruise Industry News has also looked at the upcoming new ship Norwegian Prima and what makes her sea-friendly, as well as Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot, which the brand labels “the most advanced ship yet.”

Also in the report is a timeline of the main cruise-related sustainability events and announcements, as well as a comprehensive list of regulatory moves in the industry starting from 2003. The LNG Orderbook going all the way until 2027 completes the special issue.