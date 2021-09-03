Carnival Announces Cruise Director Lineup for Next Set of Ships

With eight of its ships already in guest operations, and more restarting throughout the fall season, Carnival Cruise Line today announced its next round of cruise directors who will entertain guests across the fleet.

At the helm of the excitement onboard will be Leon Smith on the Carnival Glory and Marty Pitts on Carnival Valor from New Orleans; Frankie Portera on the Carnival Pride and Leigh Xuereb on the Carnival Legend from Baltimore; Deon Williams on the Carnival Dream from Galveston; TJ Partida on the Carnival Freedom from Miami; and Paully Munhollon on the Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral sailing in September, October and November.

“As we continue to successfully restart our guest operations with additional ships on the way, we are also bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun on board are leading the charge,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s been such a special experience seeing our ships get Back to Fun, and we’re just getting started!”