Dream Cruises Announces Collaboration With KrisFlyer

Dream Cruises has announced a new collaboration with KrisFlyer, aimed at “enhancing the customer experience” for KrisFlyer members with offers and activities onboard the World Dream.

“Dream Cruises is delighted to be part of this first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with KrisFlyer, a worldwide icon and internationally renowned corporate brand,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises. “Our collaboration with KrisFlyer will create greater diverse product offerings for its close to 5 million KrisFlyer members worldwide and we are confident this strategic partnership will also help to revitalize the tourism industry and continue to promote Singapore as a global FlyCruise hub.”

The Dream Cruises and KrisFlyer partnership, which runs from mid-September, will provide the opportunity for KrisFlyer members to be able to earn KrisFlyer miles on cruise packages.

According to a press release, KrisFlyer has also chartered the World Dream on Nov. 17 exclusively for KrisFlyer members. Members may redeem their miles to join this cruise experience where they're offered a variety of Singapore Airlines-themed activities ranging from photo ops with the SIA cabin crew, eating SIA satay, and attending grooming workshops by SIA trainers.

A multitude of leisure and recreation facilities onboard the World Dream will be available for KrisFlyer members of all ages, Dream Cruises said. This includes shows by international performers from France, Italy, and Ukraine in the Zodiac Theater, as well as six water slides and a zipline, suspended 18 decks above the ocean. KrisFlyer members can also enjoy a laser show at sea and more than 35 F&B concepts, the cruise line added.

During this sailing, KrisFlyer members who choose to stay in The Palace, World Dream’s luxury ship-within-a-ship concept, will also enjoy priority boarding, dedicated 24-hour butler concierge service, private spa and gym, and more. In addition, they can enjoy Singapore Airlines First Class meals developed by Georges Blanc – the three-Michelin-starred chef, Grand Master of French cuisine, and owner of Village Blanc.

All KrisFlyer members onboard this cruise will also take home a souvenir bag containing a variety of special amenities, and be one of the first to enjoy Dream Cruises’ year-end festive programs. This year, a “Nordic Christmas,” will allow KrisFlyer members to revel in a White Christmas with Scandinavian charms including a Nordic Village, Santa Express and Christmas Market.

Guests will also be able to shop a range of "exclusive airline merchandise" and travel essentials from Singapore Airlines’ flagship retailer, KrisShop, onboard the World Dream.

“Dream Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines are proud of our long history with Singapore as one of our first and longest homeports in the region,” added Goh. “It is our honor to partner with KrisFlyer to showcase Dream Cruises’ ‘Asian at heart, International in spirit’ service excellence and cruise experience to KrisFlyer members.”