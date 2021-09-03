Holland America Line Launches Labor Day Offer

Holland America Line has announced a new Labor Day special offer. According to the announcement, guests can enjoy the cruise line’s amenities for 50 percent off and have their daily service charges covered by the cruise line, all with a $99 deposit.

“Our most popular ‘Have It All’ inclusive vacation package keeps getting better!” the cruise line said.

Apart from dropping the deposit to $99, Holland America Line is covering guests’ daily onboard service charges (daily savings of $15 hotel service charge for staterooms and $17 hotel service charge for suites). The cruise line is also offering 50 percent off shore excursions, its signature beverage package, specialty dining and its onboard Wi-Fi package.

The offer is available on select 2021 and 2022 Mexico, Caribbean, California Coast and Panama Cancel cruises through Sept. 10. Cruisers can pick from more than 150 itineraries sailings of seven to 21 days aboard the Koningsdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam and Volendam.

Itineraries for Holland America Line’s Mexico Riviera cruises aboard the Koningsdam start at $849 per person. Cruisers to the Caribbean can experience Rotterdam’s inaugural season starting at $799 per person. California Coast itineraries start at $849 per person and Panama Canal cruises start at $1,899 per person.