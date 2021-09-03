Here Are The Face Mask Policies Among Major Cruise Lines

After several policy updates in August, most of the major cruise lines are now requiring guests to wear face masks.

Here are the mask rules for ten of the world’s biggest cruise operators:

Carnival Cruise Line

With eight ships currently cruising, Carnival Cruise Line updated its face masks policy on August 7. Now all guests are required to wear face masks indoors in places such as elevators, shops, casinos and other areas. And queuing areas.

“In any (indoor) area where many people are gathered and when you're not eating or drinking, we are going to require you to wear a face mask,” Carnival’s Senior Cruise Director, John Heald explained at the time of the change.

The rule applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.

Royal Caribbean International

All guests and crew will be required to wear a mask while onboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise.

“Specifically, guests should wear face masks in nearly all public settings regardless of physical distancing measures but will not be required to wear face masks in their own stateroom,” the cruise line said, on its website.

There are exceptions, however, such as dining venues, where guests can eat and drink without face masks while seated, provided physical distancing is observed.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Operating fully vaccinated cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line doesn’t require guests to wear face masks while onboard. The policy is currently valid through December 31.

Cruises to Europe, however, have different rules. According to Norwegian, local regulations in the region require passengers to wear masks while indoors, except for when actively eating or drinking or when in their stateroom.

MSC Cruises

Face masks are required during multiple situations onboard the MSC Cruises ships.

“You will be required to wear a mask throughout the cruise while indoors and in public areas. Mask use is not required outdoors. Where social distancing is not possible outdoors, mask use is recommended for all guests,” the company said.

The masks are also mandatory during disembarkation and throughout the terminal.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises updated its face mask policy in August as a response to “the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. caused by the Delta variant.”

The brand now “strongly encourages” guests to wear face masks when indoors and required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino, except when eating or drinking.

Guests also must wear face masks prior to being seated in all dining areas. Princess also reserves the right to ask passengers to wear a mask in other designated areas where larger numbers of guests may congregate.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity’s face mask policy varies by region and vaccination status.

“Sailings outside of North America may require face masks to be worn indoors, except when eating or drinking,” the company said, on its website.

In other regions masks will not be required for vaccinated guests, following CDC Guidelines.

Unvaccinated guests under 12 years old, however, are required to use the face masks while indoors when not in their stateroom, eating or drinking.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line “strongly encourages” guests to wear face masks when in public spaces indoors.

“All guests will be required to wear a face mask – with no exceptions – in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino except when eating or drinking. Guests will also be required to wear face masks prior to being seated in our main dining rooms and in the buffet area, and occasionally in other designated areas where larger number of guests may congregate,” the company stated on its website.

The current policy is valid until October 31, 2021.

Costa Cruises

With four ships in service in Europe, Costa says “face masks are imperative whenever the adequate social distancing can’t be observed”. According to the Italian brand, those include outside areas, the swimming pools and restaurants and bars before seating.

Face masks are also required in terminals and in the ship’s public areas.

Dream Cruises

Sailing from Singapore and Hong Kong, Dream Cruises says all guests are required to wear face masks in public areas, except when dining and engaging in strenuous sports and physical activities.

According to the Asia-based company, the measure is a requirement of local authorities in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

TUI Cruises

With most of its fleet now back in service in Europe, TUI Cruises requires guests to wear face masks while indoors. The masks must also be worn outside, whenever a distance of 1.5m cannot be maintained.