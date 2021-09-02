Ponant Partners with IUCN World Conservation Congress

France is set to host the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) World Conservation Congress in Marseille from September 3-11, 2021.

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress brings together leaders and government-level decision-makers, civil society, indigenous peoples, companies and academic to discuss pressing challenges facing our planet.

Ponant is a member of the partners and patrons Club of the Ministry for Ecological Transition which is organizing the event.

According to a statement, The partnership is part of Ponant's commitment to sustainable tourism, promoting protection of the ocean and polar regions, and connecting with indigenous peoples.

For the first time, the public is invited to take part through Generations Nature Areas, which are giving over 350 institutional, private and associative projects the opportunity to present their initiatives and actions in favor of biodiversity. Major decisions to protect nature and sustainable development are expected to come out of this 26th Congress.