Genting Dream Completes First Month of Sailings in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has announced the completion of its first month of operations in Hong Kong with the Genting Dream resuming sailings from Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on July 30, 2021.

Since the end of July, the Genting Dream has welcomed over 20,000 guests onboard for “Super Seacation” getaways.

“Genting Cruise Lines is proud to have achieved this milestone for Dream Cruises in Hong Kong. Completing one month of cruise operations without any COVID-19 related incidents has shown our precautionary measures are effective and has provided more peace of mind for our potential customers,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “We have invested a lot of time and effort in making sure our cruises provide the safest possible environment for our guests and we have been greatly encouraged by the response we have seen from Hong Kong residents for Genting Dream.”

Dream Cruises said that bookings for the Genting Dream have been “robust” since the start of operations with many of the first cruises completely sold out (based on the required reduced capacity) and “strong demand for upcoming cruises” as well.

The cruise line said that it’s noticed that travelers have been “starved for vacation experiences over the past year and a half” and are “willing to spend more on their holidays.”

In particular, guests are happy to splurge on premium accommodations with the utilization rate of Genting Dream’s suites in The Palace at nearly 80 percent (based on reduced capacity).

Guests are also eager to share this experience with their loved ones with 55 percent of passengers consisting of family travelers.

Dream Cruises said that passengers have been “predominantly satisfied” with the overall service and product offerings during their Super Seacation resulting in an uptick of repeat guests of around 25 percent who have or have the intention of booking another cruise onboard the Genting Dream.

As part of Genting Dream’s offerings, Around the World at Sea itineraries transport guests to various tourist destinations across the world with immersive onboard theming.

Throughout September, guests can enjoy a 360-degree Japanese Festival at Sea combining different activities and thematic elements including decorations, arts and crafts workshops and cultural performances.

On Oct. 3-29, the Genting Dream will be celebrating Oktoberfest, the German beer festival, onboard its sailings.

The cruise line said that German-born chef Reinhard Mammes, fleet executive chef of Dream Cruises, will showcase signature German dishes ranging from Crispy Pork Knuckles, Nurnberger Sausages to Pretzels – all washed down with a selection of German beers in Genting Dream’s restaurants, the Dream Dining Room and The Lido.

An Oktoberfest Drinks Package will also be available highlighting a selection of German beers and a souvenir Oktoberfest at Sea beer stein to take home. Additionally, complimentary culinary workshops will teach guests how to make the Apfel Strudel, German Pretzels and Bavarian Potato Salad.

At Zouk Beach on Deck 17, a variety of al fresco stalls will provide Oktoberfest delights from pretzels, Lebkuchenhertz (gingerbread hearts), traditional sausages to a hearty range of hot dishes. Activities designed for the whole family will include Bavarian folk dancing to an array of festive games including a Yodeling Competition! For kids, complimentary themed arts and crafts will be available, offering to teach making Miniature Clay Pretzel Accessories, Alpine Craft Hats, and Bavarian Paper Doll Cards.

Onboard talks will explain the traditional meaning and modern messages of tying the dirndl, the traditional dress for women and girls in the Alps, unraveling the “secret codes of how German women would tie the bows on their dresses.”

“From Japan to Germany, Dream Cruises is bringing the world onto the Genting Dream to satisfy the desire for guests to reacquaint themselves with the pleasure of traveling again,” noted Zhu. “Until we are able to holiday abroad, let Dream Cruises provide you with the next best thing to being there!”