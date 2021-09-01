Heritage Expeditions Announces 2022-23 Season Aboard New Vessel Heritage Adventurer

Heritage Expeditions has released its 2022-23 season aboard its new vessel, the Heritage Adventurer.

According to a press release, the 140-guest Adventurer (formerly known as the MS Hanseatic) will make her maiden voyage on the company's first expedition of the season – a brand new voyage circumnavigating Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido.

Commercial Director and Expedition Leader Aaron Russ said he couldn't think of a better way to introduce the vessel than with the new itinerary.

"The arrival of the Heritage Adventurer is a momentous occasion for Heritage Expeditions and adventurous travelers alike, it only seemed right that our new ship started our new season with our new voyage Hokkaido: Northern Sea Circuit," said Russ.

While the vessel was being prepared for the upcoming season, Heritage Expeditions was reviewing its COVID-19 protocols, he said.

"As one of the few cruise companies who have been able to successfully and safely operate in spite of COVID-19, Heritage Expeditions has a proven track record of ensuring the safety of all guests, expedition staff and crew while onboard. We are taking what we have learned and amplifying it in order to continue to protect everyone who boards our vessels," explained Russ.

As Heritage Expeditions flagship vessel, the Heritage Adventurer will be operating many of the company's expedition cruises including its explorations of the Russian Far East on popular Arctic adventures Russia's Ring of Fire, Siberia's Forgotten Coast, Jewel of the Russian Far East and Chukotka: Where Russia's Day Begins and Across the Top of the World which visit Wrangel Island.

The Heritage Adventurer will also sail to Raja Ampat and visit the Whale Sharks of Cenderawasih Bay on Indonesian Explorer before discovering Papua New Guinea, The Solomon Islands and Vanuatu on new voyage Discover the Secrets of Melanesia on a 17-day voyage.

Continuing south down to New Zealand and Australia's Subantarctic Islands, the Heritage Adventurer will sail Heritage Expeditions' 'classics' – Galapagos of the Southern Ocean, Birding Down Under, Beyond Fiordland: New Zealand's Wildest Islands and Forgotten Islands of the South Pacific – before heading on an expedition to Antarctica, the Ross Sea, on In the Wake of Scott & Shackleton.