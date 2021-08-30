New Oceania Ship to Feature Ralph Lauren Home Owner Suites

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library aboard Vista, which will be exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home.

"The Owner's Suites and Library are signature elements of our brand and having them styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home elevates them into truly iconic spaces. Everything from the furnishings to the accessories and artwork is meant to envelop our guests in style and comfort, creating the ultimate feeling of home," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The Vista will feature three Owner's Suites, each of which spans the full beam of the ship. Measuring 2,400 square feet and styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, these seagoing estate homes are the ultimate expression of timeless American elegance, according tot he cruise line.

This new generation of Owner's Suites was designed and furnished to feel like ultimate seagoing estates, the company said. The spaces feature walls of glass in every room to amplify the open and airy nature while allowing for panoramas wherever in the suite one might be.

The dramatic double-doored entry opens into the foyer and the beautiful dining room that is dominated by a floor-to-ceiling bow-shaped wall of glass that overhangs overlooks the sea. The centerpiece of the room is the elegant Brook Street Salon dining table that is surrounded by a fleet of Holbrook Director's Chairs from Ralph Lauren Home with a polished nickel Chatham pendant chandelier overhead.

Atop the ship on Deck 15, the Library, exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, offers an inspired sanctuary, the company said. The space is bordered by glass walls offering extraordinary seascapes.

Vista's Inaugural Season itineraries will be available for previewing on September 9, 2021, and will open for sale on September 15, 2021.