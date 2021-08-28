Quest Marks Azamara’s Return to Cruising

After nearly 18 months out of service, the Azamara Quest is departing on its first cruise today.

Sailing from Greece, the vessel is also marking Azamara’s return to guest operations.

It's a new look for Azamara since the pandemic started, as the sold to Sycamore Partners in March 2021 from Royal Caribbean Group. The company is also bigger, having acquired a fourth ship in the former Pacific Princess.

The Quest leaves from Piraeus later today, offering a series of five back-to-back Greece Country-Intensive Voyages.

Before resuming service, the 694-guest Azamara Quest spent some time at Navantia in Spain.

During a drydock in Cadiz, it received Azamara’s new logo and was prepared to the return to service, with general maintenance and updates.

Built in 2000, the vessel has been through various refurbishments over the years, with the addition of culinary options and upgraded cabins.

An intimate, smaller vessel, it offers a premium product, visiting unusual ports in destination-intensive itineraries.

After the first sailings in Europe, the vessel is set to cross the Atlantic in November for a series of Caribbean cruises. Departing from Miami, the ship is offering longer cruises to Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Also included in the company’s restart plan, the Azamara Journey is the next to resume service for the Azamara. On October 13, the ship starts a short season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Canaries, where it is set to spend the winter.