Disney Reveals AquaMouse For Disney Wish, Snow at Sea

Disney Cruise Line has announced AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, which will debut on the Disney Wish next summer.

Disney previously revealed “Scuba Scramble” — inspired by “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts — which will immerse guests in a underwater adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through show scenes and special effects, and now has more news, including two brand-new original animated adventures to experience during a water ride onboard the ship.

The second show is “Swiss Meltdown,” where Mickey and Minnie will invite guests on a mountain sledding excursion that will go awry. When the sun comes out and the snow begins to melt, passengers will be off on a frantic dash to the mountaintop while trying to avoid obstacles like avalanches, leaky rock walls and waterfalls.

The story is inspired by one of the Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” shorts, “Yodelberg,” and composer Christopher Willis adapted his iconic score from the episode for the attraction.

There are many fun Disney easter eggs to catch during a ride on AquaMouse, such as an appearance by the abominable snowman from the Disneyland attraction Matterhorn Bobsleds. One of my favorite details is that Chip and Dale are hiding in each show, hitchhiking their way to Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay, according to the company.