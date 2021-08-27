Tarragona

Marella and TUI River Cruises Launch Savings Offer for Guests

Marella Discovery 2 Nice France 24 10 2019

Marella Cruises has announced the launch of a month-long deal of £300 savings per booking on cruises departing between Sept.1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. To make use of the offer, cruisers need to type in the code CRUISE300.

The £300 saving code is also available for those wanting to explore Europe’s waterways, according to a press release. Using TUIRIVER300 river cruisers can save £300 per booking on sailings departing between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.

To ensure the safety of both customers and crew, vaccination and testing requirements will be in place, TUI said. Anyone aged 18 years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before traveling.

For Marella Cruises, all under 18-year-olds – excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing – will be asked to have a lateral flow test. 

All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass, TUI said.

