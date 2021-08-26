Lori Sheller Joins Swan Hellenic as VP of Sales & Marketing, North America

Swan Hellenic announced today that Lori Sheller has been appointed Vice President of Sales & Marketing, North America.

Sheller will be joining the company with immediate effect, reporting directly to Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, according to a press release.

Sheller joins Swan Hellenic with over 20 years of experience in the cruise and travel industry, serving most recently as Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales at MSC Cruises USA.

Prior to MSC Cruises, Sheller spent 18 years in the trade, as Vice President of Global Cruise Development for Tourico Holidays (Hotelbeds Group) and Online Vacation Center, holding several leadership roles across the marketing, sales, group and product development departments.

Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Lori Sheller to our North America Team. Lori is a dynamic professional who’s proven exceptionally gifted at anticipating market trends and developing services that attract and inspire sophisticated modern cruise-goers. At the heart of this, most importantly, is a truly caring trade and customer focus that makes her a perfect fit for the pioneering spirit and high service standards that have always distinguished Swan Hellenic. Lori is taking over from Mitchell Schlesinger, who I’d like to take this opportunity to thank for his valued work during the initial phase of the Swan Hellenic start-up.”

“I’m truly excited to join such an iconic high-end specialist, focused on the uniquely enriching experience of cultural expedition cruises to the most inspiring locations aboard its boutique ice-class ships,” said Sheller. “I look forward to bringing the company to the height of its potential working alongside some of the most innovative and passionate individuals in the industry.”