Semester at Sea Announces Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 Itineraries

Semester at Sea has announced two new itineraries for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 seasons aboard the World Odyssey, which also operates and is better known as the Deutschland during the summer season for Phoenix Reisen.

The study program said it has been “hard at work behind the scenes this summer running itineraries through our health and safety rubric to plan for future voyages.”

The fall 2023 itinerary is called European and Asian Adventure. It runs over 105 days, visiting 12 countries and 12 cities. Students will be embarking on Sept. 9 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and disembarking on Dec. 22 in Tokyo, Japan. The itinerary includes visits to Spain, Greece, Suez Canal Transit, Jordan, Oman, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan and South Korea. Applications will open in spring 2022.

The spring 2021 itinerary is called Asia, Africa, and Europe Exploration. It spans over 107 days, visiting 12 countries and 13 cities. Embarkation takes place on Jan. 5 in Tokyo, Japan, from where the itinerary will proceed to South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Mauritius, South Africa, Ghana, Morocco and Ireland. Disembarkation takes place on Apr. 20 in Bremerhaven, Germany. Applications for this voyage will open in summer 2022.

Despite applications not being open yet, future voyagers can explore both itineraries on the program’s website and indicate their interest by filling out an inquiry form.