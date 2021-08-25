Seabourn Announces Updated Restart Date For Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn has announced the Seabourn Sojourn will return to cruising in the Mediterranean on June 6, 2022.

The ship will resume service in Europe, where it will spend its summer 2022 season sailing the Western Mediterranean and exploring the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.

“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know our guests are eager to see the world with us again, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Seabourn.”

The revised restart date means the brand is cancelling the 2022 145-day World Cruise on the Seabourn Sojourn, which was originally scheduled to depart on January 11, 2022 from Los Angeles. The 2024 World Cruise itinerary will replicate the highly anticipated 2022 World Cruise. The 2024 World Cruise will be available for booking in October 2021.

Guests and travel advisors on the cancelled 2022 World Cruise voyage will receive specific information applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.