New Plan for Island and Diamond Princess Cruise Restart

Princess Cruises has announced updated restart timing for the Island Princess and Diamond Princess.

The Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean voyage on April 27, 2022.

The Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings. Details of both new programs will be announced shortly.

“Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority, said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.”

As a result of these changes, Princess Cruises is cancelling its 2021-2022 South America & Antarctica Program, and its 2022 World Cruise along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise with the added benefit of protecting their 2021/2022 fare on their future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment.