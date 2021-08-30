Port of Kristiansund & Nordmøre: 'We’re Small but Experienced'

Erika Indergaard, Marketing Manager at Port of Kristiansund & Nordmøre says that the ports have launched a new crew guide containing local insider tips and crew member discounts.

“We didn’t get much use of it in 2020 nor 2021, but an updated version will be presented for 2022,” she said. “The crew are important ambassadors, and we want to make sure they get a good stay and the best possible impression of Kristiansund. We hope that this crew guide will encourage more crew members to go ashore and experience what Kristiansund and its surroundings can offer.”

Among other news for the ports is the addition of new destinations for expeditions and small cruise ships.

“In addition to our main cruise destination Kristiansund, we also have new destinations on the northwestern coast of Norway available for small cruise ships and expedition sailings only: the islands of Smøla and Hitra, and the Todalsfjord,” Indergaard told Cruise Industry News.

Indergaard said that the ports didn’t expect any cruise ships to come in 2021 due to the governmental restrictions for traveling to Norway.

“There’s still a small hope for three calls in the winter season,” she noted. “For 2022, we have a total of 25 scheduled calls for Kristiansund, Smøla and Todalen. In addition, a large number of expedition sailings from Hurtigruten Cruises.”

According to Indergaard, Kristiansund attracts mainly small and medium-sized cruise ships, including premium and luxury lines, but its main pier can berth ships up to 300 meters.

“We’re a small but experienced port,” she said. “Small town, no congestion, almost always you will be the only ship in port the certain day.”

Port of Kristiansund & Nordmøre has different projects going on, but for the time being no larger infrastructure projects related to cruise.

“Fenders at our main cruise ship pier will be upgraded later this year. We’re also investigating plans for an upgraded passenger terminal, but investment has not been decided yet,” Indergaard said.

“We have invested in a shore power at our main pier Storkaia in Kristiansund, but the facilities are for offshore and smaller vessels only, not enough power for cruise ships at the moment. However, this means fewer local emissions overall,” she added.

What makes Port of Kristiansund & Nordmøre special for cruise ships is that it’s close to the main shipping lane between Ålesund and Trondheim, which “makes us an easily reachable destination and a decent alternative to the busier ports around us.”

“The islands Smøla & Hitra are located north of Kristiansund and are ideal for smaller cruise ships and expedition sailings,” Indergaard noted.