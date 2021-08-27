Harstad Port: '2022 Will Be Busiest Ever'

Harstad Port in Norway is investing approximately 10 million euros in upgrading the Larsneset Cruise quay in 2021. The port said that it is doing it “in order to be able to take on larger cruise boats (and other large vessels).”

The depth will be 9.5 meters, and the quay 280 meters long, the port said.

“The work will be done in 2021, so we can welcome 2022 with a brand new quay. There will also be an established land power station for cruise boats of the ‘explorer segment’ size in 2022-23,” the port told Cruise Industry News.

Harstad Port will likely not have any calls before December 2021.

“We have a couple of calls in December (that) we hope will be done. In 2022 we have, at the time being, 14 bookings – it is the largest number Harstad Port has ever had. Due to the new quay and the fact that it is situated in the town center, we experience higher interest than ever for port calls in Harstad,” the port said.

Talking about the port’s advantages for cruise ships, the representatives said that it’s primarily the location.

“Harstad is located between Bodø/ Lofoten and Tromsø/ Northcape. A call (can be made) here after experiencing the Lofoten peninsula or on the way south. The port is also suitable as a turnaround port for arctic cruises in the north or cruises turning after experienced Lofoten,” they said. “Harstad/Narvik airport is a 45-minute drive away, with (among other routes) seven to nine daily flights to Oslo.”