Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Returns from Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas returned from a five-day set of sea trials on Tuesday evening, docking at Chantiers de l'Atlantique in the early evening, according to local sources.

What is set to become the world's largest cruise ship with a double occupancy of 5,448 guests was put through a test drive of sorts by shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique - verifying performance metrics, tuning propulsion and engine settings and working with third-party vendors to benchmark equipment.

Next up, final tweaks and any remaining outfitting should wrap up soon, with the ship expected to be handed over to Royal Caribbean in the near future. The Oasis class vessel is slated to sail in Asia in 2022.