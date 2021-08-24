Kong Harald Suffers Power Failure

Hurtigruten’s Kong Harald suffered a propulsion power failure earlier this evening in Hustadvika near Molde off the west coast of Norway, according to Norwegian news sources.

At press time, the ship has restored power to one main engine and is moving under its own power toward Molde.

There are reported to be 308 passengers onboard and no injuries.

After the Kong Harald sent out a mayday, a rescue operation was underway.

After losing power, the ship started to drift towards shore but managed to maintain its position after dropping two anchors.