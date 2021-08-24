Tarragona

Hurtigruten Adds Third Battery Hybrid-Powered Ship as Expedition Cruising Resumes

hurtigruten skip otto sverdrup bilde 2500x1250 3

Hurtigruten Expeditions has introduced the expedition cruise line’s third battery-hybrid powered ship – MS Otto Sverdrup.

Hurtigruten said that with MS Otto Sverdrup departing Hamburg, Germany, on her maiden voyage on Aug. 24, three major milestones are marked:

• Introduction of Hurtigruten Expeditions’ third battery-hybrid powered cruise ship;

• Introduction of the first year-round expedition cruises from Germany, with Hurtigruten Expeditions offering departures directly from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast; 

• Return of expedition cruises after more than a year of pandemic pause.

“We are thrilled to finally be back exploring with our guests. This is a day we have all been really looking forward to after a very challenging year for the entire travel industry,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

SRC

Thermofisher

