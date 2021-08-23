Crystal Symphony Back Cruising, Sails from Boston

Crystal Cruises has celebrated the return to service for the Crystal Symphony as she departed for Bermuda from Boston, the first in a series of four seven-night cruises sailing roundtrip out of Boston.

Although the ship’s departure was delayed by one day due to Hurricane Henri, Crystal Symphony’s officers, staff and crew were thrilled to welcome guests back onboard after almost 18 months.

The ship’s four Boston sailings will be followed by eight Luxury Bermuda Escapes cruises set to depart round-trip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal beginning September 24, 2021, with Friday-to-Friday itineraries.

“We are delighted Crystal Symphony has returned to service as the first cruise ship to restart cruising from Boston, now bound for the pink sands of Bermuda,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “This day is the culmination of months of anticipation and behind-the-scenes planning to ensure safe and meaningful travel experiences for our guests as we welcome them back home to Crystal. We are confident they are going to love the history, culture and abundant outdoor pursuits Bermuda offers, knowing that both Crystal’s and Bermuda’s stringent health protocols are in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.”

According to a press release, the Crystal Symphony set sail from Boston with reduced capacity to offer guests even more social spaciousness.