Norwegian Announces New Episode of EMBARK

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the next episode of “EMBARK – the Series” called "Welcome Aboard" will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 9, 2021.

The company's five-part docuseries chronicling its return to cruising journey continues with a behind-the-scenes look at its comeback when the Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to welcome guests back onboard after 500 days.

Norwegian said that viewers of this fourth episode will witness “the emotional moments when crew reunite for the first time after many months, as well as their excitement to do what they do best – deliver memorable cruise experiences.”

The episode will also showcase the final preparations to ready the ship before the first guests embark and the Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to homeport in Athens.

"We have been building up to this moment when we finally set sail after a long 500-day journey back to cruising," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"From the beginning we set out to bring travelers along as we innovated and prepared for our Great Cruise Comeback. Now, in this fourth episode we bring viewers along to see and feel the emotions and excitement of safely reuniting with our guests, crew and the destinations we've missed over the last year," he added.

"Welcome Aboard" will premiere live on Sept. 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on the cruise line’s webpage and Facebook.

Norwegian Cruise Line restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021, following a more than 500-day suspension, with the Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. The Norwegian Encore became the first ship in the Norwegian fleet to return to cruising from the U.S. on Aug. 7, 2021 and is currently sailing her inaugural season of week-long Alaska voyages from Seattle.

On Aug. 15, the Norwegian Gem was the first ship in the fleet to resume operations from Miami and set sail from the new Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal at PortMiami with a selection of week-long voyages to the Caribbean and four-day cruises to the Bahamas.

Additional ships are scheduled to redeploy in Europe and North America as the fall progresses.

Norwegian said that the fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and is guided by the robust protocols of the company’s SailSAFE health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Dec. 31, 2021. The protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, Norwegian said.