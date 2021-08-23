Borealis Completes UK’s First International Sailing Since Pandemic

Fred. Olsen has announced that it has become the first cruise line to complete an international voyage since the resumption of cruising, as the Borealis returned to the UK from Iceland this morning.

New ship Borealis set sail for the rugged landscapes of Iceland on Aug. 14 with around 800 guests onboard. It was the first international voyage to set sail from British waters since all UK cruise operators paused their operations in March 2020, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has stated in a press release.

The cruise called into Reykjavík, Ísafjörður, Eyjafjörður and Seyðisfjörður, and guests were able to leave the ship and explore ashore in organised shore excursions.

“This is a big achievement not just for us, but for the cruise industry. Being the first international sailing, this cruise was not without its challenges, but we worked very closely with the Icelandic authorities to ensure all went smoothly and, of course, safely, both for our guests and crew and those living and working in the ports we visited,” said Director of Product and Customer Service, Clare Ward.

“It is the first time in 17 months that anyone has been able to explore overseas on a cruise again, and our destinations team worked closely with our shore tour providers to help as many guests as possible have safe yet genuine experiences ashore and enjoy the natural wonders of Iceland,” she added.

Ward noted that “the joy of the journey is just as important as the destination.”

“Our journey planners curated an itinerary to showcase some of Iceland that is best seen from the water, from the rugged landscapes of Hornstrandir King and Queen Cliffs and scenic sailing into Seyðisfjörður, as well as some lovely sights of whales and other marine wildlife,” she explained. “This is a real milestone for Fred. Olsen, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back on board for international sailings throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”

There were a number of procedures that Fred. Olsen and guests needed to complete to make this sailing to Iceland possible, including pre-registration forms and testing prior to arrival into Iceland and before returning to the UK. All guests were also required to be fully vaccinated by the Icelandic government.

The cruise line currently has two ships sailing, the Borealis, and the new flagship Bolette, both of which are offering more international sailings from September.