World Dream to Offer ‘Markets of the World’ Experience on Fall Voyages

Dream Cruises has announced the launch of “Markets of the World” – an exclusive series of thematic activities aboard the World Dream voyages between Sept. 19 and Nov. 6.

According to a press release, the activities include “Dream Markets at Sea,” famous festivals and international cultures – all without having to leave waters around Singapore.

“With international travel still restricted, Dream Cruises is bringing your favorite destinations directly to you with an exclusively curated series of cultural and culinary experiences and joyful festive celebrations onboard, providing guests with an unparalleled cruising experience that cannot be found in any land-based attractions in Singapore,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises and head of international sales for Genting Cruise Lines.

According to the press release, “Dream Markets at Sea” will feature an array of international and Asian street deli food stalls with international culinary delights from Spain, Germany, Western Australia and France, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan flavors, Japanese and Korean deli favorites, Southeast Asian specialties and Asian sweet treats.

Then, guests will be able to experience the world through Western Australia staterooms, Mid-Autumn Festival, Oktoberfest and Halloween celebrations, and classic game booths.

“Markets of the World is a series of thematic activities that bring some of the most popular vacations spots and delectable cuisines on to World Dream, offering a 360º experience and endless fun for passengers of all ages,” said Goh.

