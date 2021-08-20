Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Location Update

With three ships back in service in three different regions, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is spread out.

As three more vessels are set to resume operations in September, several ships are also being prepared to the restart, visiting shipyards in Europe and North America.

Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of August 20, 2021:

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

Currently in service in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore resumed service on August 7, 2021. Based in Seattle, the 2019-built vessel is sailing a week-long itinerary with calls in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Bar, Montenegro

Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Bliss is docked in Bar City, Montenegro. Located in the Eastern Mediterranean, the port has been commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Oranjestad, Aruba

The Norwegian Joy is docked in Oranjestad, Aruba. The vessel is currently set to resume guest services on November 20, with Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

After spending several weeks in Northern Europe, the Norwegian Escape returned to the Mediterranean earlier in August. Currently, the vessel is anchored off Augusta, Italy.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Ready to welcome the guests back on September 13, the Norwegian Getaway is currently in Civitavecchia, Italy. Starting next month, the Italian port will serve as its base for a shortened season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: La Seyne-sur-Mer, France

After arriving in France in 2020 for a drydock, the Norwegian Breakaway remained in Europe. The vessel is currently moored in the French port of La Seyne-sur-Mer.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Set to resume service in the Mediterranean on September 5, the Norwegian Epic is presently docked in Civitavecchia, Italy, along with the Norwegian Getaway.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

On August 15, the Norwegian Gem became the third Norwegian ship to welcome the guests back. Based in Miami, the vessel is now offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean, visiting detitanations such as Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade resumed service on July 25, becoming the first ship to resume commercial service for Norwegian Cruise Line. The vessel is currently offering a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Piraeus, Greece.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Willemstad, Curaçao

Spending the operational pause in Southern Caribbean, the Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Atlantic Ocean

Previously on the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel is crossing the Atlantic Ocean, en route to Europe. After transiting the Panama Canal in May, the vessel was recently in the Bahamas and Florida region.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Astoria, Oregon

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America, is currently docked in Astoria. The ship arrived on the West Coast in June for maintenance and drydock work in a shipyard in Portland.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Dawn is currently in Marseille, France.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

The Norwegian Star is yet another Norwegian ship spending the operational pause in Italy. Currently docked in Naples, the vessel was previously in France to undergo drydock maintenance.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Panama Canal Anchorage

After a period docked in Mexico, the Norwegian Sun arrived at the Panama Canal’s Pacific Anchorage some weeks ago. The vessel is currently anchored off Taboga Island, Panama.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Brindisi, Italy

After a visit to Montenegro’s Bar, a port commonly used for crew movements during the pandemic, the Norwegian Spirit returned to Italy. The ship is presently docked in Brinsidi.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Colón, Panama

The Norwegian Sky is currently docked in Colón, Panama. Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky also spent several months in Southern Caribbean.