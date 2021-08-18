Regent’s 15 New Ports of Call for 2023-2024, Revealed

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new 2023-2024 Voyage Collection, featuring 15 new ports of call with reservations opening on Aug. 18, 2021.

According to the cruise line, the Regent fleet will sail 139 new voyages, with itineraries across Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and South America, as well as transoceanic crossings.

Sailings range from seven nights up to the recently announced 132-night 2024 World Cruise and feature more than 129 overnight calls in destinations such as St. Petersburg, Russia; Kyoto, Japan; Singapore; Lisbon, Portugal; and Bordeaux, France.

The 2023-2024 Voyage Collection also boasts 15 new ports of call, which include:

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Coron (Palawan), Philippines

Miyako, Japan

Sapporo (Otaru), Japan

Baie-Comeau, Québec

Eastport, Maine

Fernandina Beach, Florida

Izmir, Turkey

Marmaris, Turkey

Puerto Banús, Spain

Syros, Greece

Leknes (Lofoten Islands), Norway

Itajaí, Brazil

Panama City, Panama

Mystery Island, Vanuatu

“We are delighted to release our very special Voyage Collection for 2023-2024, which has been meticulously crafted for our discerning guests, who we know have a passion for discovering the world in the ultimate luxury that Regent Seven Seas Cruises is renowned for. We hope that this new season of diverse and inspiring locales enables travelers to create memories and experiences that will last a lifetime,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We recently launched our 2024 World Cruise which was an opening-day record-breaker for the third year in a row, selling out within three hours of launching. This phenomenal result reinforces just how strong the pent-up demand for luxury travel is among our guests, especially for longer voyages, and we are confident that our new Voyage Collection will be well received, too,” added Montague.