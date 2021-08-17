Fred. Olsen’s New Flagship Bolette Sets Sail From Dover

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new flagship, the Bolette, has set sail from Dover, England on Aug. 16. According to a press release, the Bolette is offering a three-day sailing of the Isles of Scilly’s 140 islets, where guests will be able to explore rock formations, long, sandy beaches, and the coastlines of the Channel Islands.



“Today is a very important day for us, as we introduce our new flagship, the Bolette, to the world,” said Managing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Peter Deer.



“The team onboard has worked incredibly hard to add our own Fred. Olsen touches to the ship, with every element designed with the elegance and attention to detail that we are so well known for,” he added.



This sailing follows an extensive refurbishment program that has seen public areas revamped, cabins updated, new bathrooms installed and new carpets laid throughout, Fred. Olsen said.



The project introduced the Morning Light Pub, The Bookmark Café, and The Oriental Tea Room to the Bolette, alongside the new additions to Fred. Olsen – such as an all-weather pool, two-tiered theatre and The Auditorium.

New specialty dining venues were also added, such as Vasco, which offers a fresh, modern take on Indian food. Meanwhile, Colours & Tastes offers modern Asian Fusion dishes.



“Launching a new ship always brings a buzz of excitement, but launching a new flagship is even more special. There has been real energy onboard as the final preparations have been made over the past few weeks. When we welcome our first guests onboard we will do so with great pride,” said Captain Mikael Degerlund, who will be sailing the Bolette for her maiden voyage.



“It is a huge honor to captain the Bolette for her maiden voyage, and I look forward to many happy sailings aboard our new flagship in the future,” he added.