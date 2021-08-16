Windstar Cruises Resumes Culinary Partnership With James Beard Foundation

Windstar Cruises has renewed and strengthened its relationship as the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, according to a press release.

The new partnership extends until 2025 and includes three themed cruises per year hosted by a James Beard Foundation-affiliated chef beginning in 2022. Dates and chefs for these cruises are to be announced soon, Windstar Cruises said.

The themed cruises will include chef demonstrations, as well as a hosted four-course dinner. Each of the themed cruise chefs will provide recipes for the sailing, which will also be featured on Windstar’s menus across the fleet and sailing regions. The partnership includes a variety of events and cross-marketing promotions, plus sponsorship status for the James Beard Awards in 2021.

“The long-term partnership is a result of past successes of the unique travel-culinary program, which hand-picks acclaimed culinary experts to share their knowledge of cuisines of the world with travelers, and showcases exclusive recipes on sailings across Windstar’s fleet of six elegant yachts,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

“After so much time eating in our homes, we’re excited to travel and taste the best the world has to offer again. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Windstar allowing us to pair James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs with sailings to some of the world’s most delectable destinations,” said Kris Moon, president and COO of James Beard Foundation.

Windstar Cruises and the James Beard Foundation have partnered in some capacity for the past five years, according to the press release.