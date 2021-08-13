Gibraltar's Minister Daryanani Welcomes First Cruise Call Since 2020

On Friday Gibraltar saw its first official cruise call since the pandemic started as the Wind Surf spend 10 hours in port.

The Windstar Cruises ship called on the port as part of its restart itinerary in the Mediterranean and was welcomed by the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani MP, who went onboard and was given a short tour of the ship by Captain Roman Krstanovic.

He also presented the Captain with a framed photograph of Gibraltar who, in return, presented the Minister with a Wind Surf plaque, according to a statement.

Minister Daryanani said, “I am delighted to see the return of cruising to Gibraltar. I hope this is the first of many visits to our Rock. The cruising industry worldwide has suffered immensely over the last eighteen months and our businesses have missed these calls tremendously.

"The Government is committed to increasing cruise calls to our Port. Throughout the pandemic we have been in constant communication with all cruise operators, but I want to take this one step further by engaging with them in person when travel allows," he said. "As the major cruise companies start working on their itineraries for 2023 and 2024, Gibraltar’s aim is to be at the forefront of their plans”.



