Ceres Terminals Services the Carnival Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral

Ceres Terminals announced that it the recent serviced Carnival Cruise Line and the new Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the Carnival Mardi Gras sailed with guests out of Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral.

Ceres Terminals and all of our waterfront partners loaded pallets full of supplies and gear for the ship, serviced trucks replacing vessel stores nd conveyed passengers’ luggage to and from the ship, according to a statement.

“This was a special day for Ceres and our customers, partners, and maritime staff,” said Tim Touzet, Regional VP of USA Cruise Operations for Ceres Terminals Inc. “Over the past year, our team has pushed through and worked hard to stay safe, while keeping the cruise operations moving. We hope to continue to service more cruise lines at Port Canaveral.”

At Port Canaveral, Ceres provides stevedoring to major cruise lines at Cruise Terminals 1, 3, 5, 6 and 10.

“Our reputation in the cruise industry was built on delivering best-in-class, reliable customer service. We will continue to offer quality service to our partners and customers and grow our relationships in the industry,” said Craig Mygatt, CEO of Ceres Terminals Inc. “The cruise industry will be back stronger than ever, and we will be ready to service the cruise lines. Thank you to our teams who always put safety and responsible stevedoring and terminal operations at the forefront.”