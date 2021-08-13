Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

Emerald Cruises has unveiled two brand new itineraries for the 2022 inaugural season with the new 100-guest Emerald Azzurra.

New offers will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia. According to the company, both new itineraries offer guests an ideal balance of checking off bucket list spots like the Great Pyramids of Giza, ancient Petra and the Suez Canal with discovering novel, lesser-explored ports offering historical sites.

The new, 10-day Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia itinerary will sail between Limassol, Cyprus, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ports of call in Egypt and Jordan. Prices for the 10-day voyage start from $3,629 per person, departing on February 14, 2022.

Alternatively, the longer 12-day Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece itinerary sails between Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Athens, Greece, calling on Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna, the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens. Prices for this 12-day voyage start from $4,305 per person, departing March 18, 2022.

To celebrate the launch of these new itineraries, Emerald Cruises is offering a bonus Premium Drinks Package that includes beer, wine, soft drinks and cocktails from the bar menu for guests to enjoy during their time onboard. In addition, those guests who pay their bill in full at time of booking will receive Super Earlybird savings of 10% on select cabins (categories A, B, S and SA). Offer good on sailings booked by September 30, 2021.