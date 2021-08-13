Tarragona

Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Cruises has unveiled two brand new itineraries for the 2022 inaugural season with the new 100-guest Emerald Azzurra.

New offers will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia. According to the company, both new itineraries offer guests an ideal balance of checking off bucket list spots like the Great Pyramids of Giza, ancient Petra and the Suez Canal with discovering novel, lesser-explored ports offering historical sites.

The new, 10-day Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia itinerary will sail between Limassol, Cyprus, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ports of call in Egypt and Jordan. Prices for the 10-day voyage start from $3,629 per person, departing on February 14, 2022.

Alternatively, the longer 12-day Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece itinerary sails between Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Athens, Greece, calling on Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna, the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens. Prices for this 12-day voyage start from $4,305 per person, departing March 18, 2022.

To celebrate the launch of these new itineraries, Emerald Cruises is offering a bonus Premium Drinks Package that includes beer, wine, soft drinks and cocktails from the bar menu for guests to enjoy during their time onboard. In addition, those guests who pay their bill in full at time of booking will receive Super Earlybird savings of 10% on select cabins (categories A, B, S and SA). Offer good on sailings booked by September 30, 2021. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2021

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report