Windstar Announces New 79-Day Grand European Cruise

Windstar Cruises today announces the sale of its new 79-day Grand European Bucket List Adventure aboard the Star Legend, said to be the longest itinerary ever offered by the company.

Windstar also announced new cruise adventures scheduled through 2023. The itineraries have been released online and in a new Voyage Collection brochure.

The Grand European cruise departs Stockholm, Sweden on July 25, 2023 and takes guests on a new voyage spanning 22 countries through the Baltic, Northern Atlantic, Mediterranean and Black Sea. There are 71 days in port and eight at sea.

There are also 11 overnights in port, including overnights in Bordeaux, Seville, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen.

With an intense exploration of Germany, there are two first-time Windstar ports in Hamburg and Binz, in addition to a new Norwegian port: Arendal.

The cruise finishes on October 12 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Windstar said it has been seeing a record-breaking number of reservations for their crowd-free cruises and expects immediate sales of the newly announced itineraries.

“We're attributing our bookings to a pent-up demand for travel after most of the world has been sequestered for a year,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “It's creating a swift recovery for us, so much so that my advice is to book early as increased demand is real.”

The cruises in the 2021-2023 voyage collection span the globe and include new regions like Australia and New Zealand (from remote islands to the Great Barrier Reef); rural Black Sea villages and all the wonders of Turkey, from Istanbul to Cappadocia; as well as the Holy Lands, according to a press release.