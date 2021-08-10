Tillberg Design of Sweden Designs Somnio Residential Yacht

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has been appointed lead architect for master planning and interior concepts for Somnio, which features 39 onboard apartments with amenities.

The name Somnio derives from Latin, meaning “to dream," according to a press release.

It is overseen by Captain Erik Bredhe, who has extensive experience overseeing luxury at sea, said a statement.

Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS Partner and Yacht Director, said: "Somnio can be seen as an evolution of two industries coming together. In this project, we merge the best of these worlds. The commercial build process for efficiency in combination with design, quality and craftmanship from the superyacht industry. Yachts have grown bigger and bigger, and I see shared knowledge and hybrid projects as a natural step for the industry in the coming years. All of this gives the owners the best value for their investment."

From a blank piece of paper, TDoS worked closely with the client team to develop optimal flows, and tailored layouts, all with the purpose to enhance both the experience and the operations throughout

During the development process, a number of different apartments, sizes and layouts have been developed for Somnio. In order to create a true yacht ambience onboard, a wide array of warm and tactile materials have been used, including crafted wood, supple leather and uniquely designed textiles.

Fredrik Johansson, TDoS Partner and Executive Director added: "It really is a unique project, and the level of ambition from the stakeholders is truly exceptional. We are applying all the combined experience we have from our work within private yachts, effective master planning of large vessels, as well as our deep understanding of residential life at sea. The outcome will be like nothing else that exists today; it will be dream-like. The way the yacht is planned and equipped, and the interior and exterior design, together with the standard of outfitting, will make it as close to living on a private yacht that you can get without buying one of your own.”

Captain Erik Bredhe said: “Somnio will be the only residential yacht liner in the world and has been designed to exacting standards that are commensurate with a life of opportunity. We’re delighted to be working together with Tillberg Design of Sweden.”

Described in the industry as the first “Yacht Liner,” Somnio will be built to cater for the highest future hygiene and safety requirements, and the owners will have access to world-class health care and medical services.

The 39 apartments are already being sold, and acquisition of these apartments is strictly by invitation or referral. The names of the Somnio owners will remain a tightly guarded secret, according to a press release.

The ship is being designed for a global deployment, including polar regions.

A 10,000-bottle wine cellar, state-of-the-art restaurants and bars, and an onboard beach club with water sports facilities are just a few of the many amenities Somnio will feature when completed in mid-2024.