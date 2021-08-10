Columbia Cruise Services Opens New UK Operation

Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) has announced it is launching CCS UK, a Southampton-based ship management and recruiting operation.

The cruise vessel management business will continue running fleets for its existing UK shipping operators while aiming to attract new clients, according to a press release.

CCS recently purchased premises in Southampton, England, which will serve as the company’s UK office.

“We’ve set up a fully accredited UK subsidiary to better serve our existing clients and to prepare for future expansion,” said Olaf Groeger, who as Managing Director of CCS will hold the same role at CCS UK. “This subsidiary strengthens our ability to secure more clients in the UK, an incredibly competitive ship management market, and gives us the platform to eventually develop CCS UK into a third-party agency.”

The new venture, which opens for business in August 2021, will manage the strategic and commercial aspects of its clients’ vessels in accordance with all local regulations, such as the UK Tonnage Tax regime. All services will be supported by the company’s Hamburg-based parent, CCS GmbH.

“This is an exciting development for CCS and we’re really looking forward to make a difference in the UK market, as well as establishing new partnerships,” Groeger said.