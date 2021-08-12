China Cruise Shipping Set for Guangzhou, Nov. 16-18

The China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) has announced that the 15th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS15) will be held in Guangzhou, Nov. 16-18, 2021.

The event brings together Chinese cruise operators, government officials, ports and vendors in a concise conference format. After a hiatus year in 2020, the event returns to Guangzhou, which hosted China Cruise Shipping in 2019, timed with the opening of the city’s advanced new cruise terminal.

Plans are already well underway, with a recent organization committee meeting held in late July and co-chaired by Zhicong Cao, Second-level Counsel of Guangzhou Municipality Commerce Bureau, and Weihang Zheng, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of CCYIA as well as other officials.

CCS15 will play to a key theme of developing the greater bay area for cruise tourism between Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as domestic cruise travel. Helping spearhead these efforts as Yumei Liu, Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

This year’s event will be hosted by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and the China Communications and Transportation Association, and co-organized by Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, The People’s Government of Nansha District, Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Guangzhou Port Authority, CCCC Urban Investment Holding Company Limited, CCYIA and Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port Operation Management Company.

The official website is here.