Tarragona

Seabourn Announces New Date For Inaugural Voyage of Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture

Seabourn has revised the date for the first voyage of its new Seabourn Venture expedition ship.

The ship will now depart on its maiden voyage from Greenwich (London), England on April 10, 2022, as the ship's inaugural season cruising in Norway this winter has been cancelled. 

The change comes after a group of company executives visited the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy last month. During the visit, they received a detailed update on the ship’s progress over the past 18 months, which has been affected by pandemic disruptions and related supply chain challenges.

“We had the opportunity to visit Seabourn Venture at the T. Mariotti shipyard and were amazed at the design and beauty of the ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “The ship will now launch in time for the inaugural summer season in the North Pole in 2022.”

Guests currently booked on Seabourn Venture voyages scheduled to depart between December 11, 2021 – April 24, 2022 will receive more details by August 10 about cancellations specific to their booking. The ship will sail two new itineraries around the UK, including the inaugural voyage from London, and those voyages will go on sale on August 19, 2021.

Seabourn Venture’s inaugural season will begin on April 10, 2022 with the ship exploring the United Kingdom on its maiden voyage. The second yet-to-be-named sister expedition ship is also under construction at T. Mariotti. 

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report