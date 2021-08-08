Tarragona

Wind Surf Back in Action for Windstar Cruises in Europe

Wind Surf

Windstar Cruises has welcomed back 342-guest flagship Wind Surf to passenger operations.

The largest sailing ship in the world departed today from Barcelona on an eight-day voyage to Lisbon, stopping at ports including Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Almería, Málaga, Gibraltar, and Cadiz.

Four of the line’s six yachts are now back in the water cruising, according to a press release from the cruise line. 

Windstar is returning to operations in a phased manner, with its fleet of six yachts debuting on various dates through November, while requiring vaccines of all passengers amongst a host of health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, masks and high-tech air filtration.

On June 19, the Wind Star resumed revenue operations in Greece, and on July 10, Windstar’s Star Breeze began sailing in the Caribbean. On July 15,the  Wind Spirit resumed operations in Tahiti. All yachts are sailing with vaccinated guests and crew. .

