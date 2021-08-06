Carnival Mardi Gras Makes First Call to Nassau

The new Carnival Mardi Gras Mardi Gras arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, today, marking the ship’s third port of call on its maiden voyage.

This is the first time Carnival Cruise Line has called on Nassau in 16 months, according to a press release.

The Mardi Gras pulled into port flying the Bahamian flag, a symbol of Carnival’s commitment to The Bahamas, Carnival said, in a statement.

The seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

“We are excited to make this inaugural call in Nassau and we are delighted to bring a new level of environmental sustainability to the many ports in The Bahamas and Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of our cruising operations in The Bahamas calling on five different Bahamian ports has such wide-reaching economic impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners in Nassau and The Bahamas for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

“Carnival has enjoyed a very close relationship with The Bahamas for nearly half a century,” said Domenico Rognoni, Carnival’s senior vice president, ethics and compliance officer who also serves as the Deputy Chair of The Bahamas Shipowner Association. “Our first-ever ship was the original Mardi Gras, and its maiden voyage was to the Bahamas, so we believe that rekindling history in this way and registering the new Mardi Gras with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), is a fitting demonstration of both the value of this relationship for Carnival and our ongoing commitment to the country.”

“We are proud of our close collaboration and relationship with Carnival Cruise Line, and we thank them for making the Bahamas its flag of choice for this innovative vessel,” said Captain Dwain Hutchinson, BMA managing director and CEO. “As the world’s largest flag for passenger ships, we have a deep understanding and extensive knowledge of this sector, and we continue to take a proactive stance and advocacy on passenger ship matters on the international regulatory stage.”

“The tourism and shipping sectors are two of the major financial contributors to the Bahamas’ economic development, and our longstanding relationship with Carnival, the world’s largest cruise line, embodies both of these,” said BMA chair Denise Lewis-Johnson. “We value the continued trust that Carnival has shown to the Registry by flagging its newest ship, Mardi Gras, the first LNG-powered cruise ship to operate in the Americas and Caribbean, with The Bahamas. This choice is testament to the quality and expertise of the BMA team. We look forward to continuing to welcome the ship, its crew and passengers to our shores and sharing our world-renowned Bahamian hospitality and customer service.”

Photo: From left Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line; The Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis; Carnival Corporation Senior Vice President, Port & Destination Development, Giora Israel; and Mardi Gras Captain Guisa