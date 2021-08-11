Norwegian Cruise Line Onboard Revenue Up on Initial Sailings

Initial onboard revenue metrics off the Norwegian Jade's initial European cruises from Athens were very strong.

"As an indication of this top-notch service delivery, our onboard revenue on this first crew significantly exceeded our target, which was focused on 2019 actual results by over 50 percent," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

It's a sign of pent up demand, according to Del Rio, with the consumer willing to spend.

Added Mark Kempa, executive vice president and CFO: "And when you look at the spending trends of it, it was your normal areas. Shore ex was very intense, food and beverage and then casino. So it's great to see that we're seeing the trends that we're used to. Customers are willing to spend. While it's early, it is certainly very, very encouraging."