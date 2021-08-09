Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Sees Strong Load Factors, Extending Booking Curve

Norwegian Bliss

Load factors, pricing and the booking curve are going in the right direction for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its trio of cruise brands: Norwegian, Oceania and Regent. 

"For the full year 2022, our load factor continues to be meaningfully ahead of 2019 record levels by a wide margin," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, noting the company had a record booked position and record pricing for 2022.

"And when you look at our booking curve at the same point in time versus two and three years ago, we are now booked nine to 10 weeks ahead of those levels," noted Del Rio, on the company's second quarter earnings call.

Del Rio said that pricing is also higher than 2019's record level even when including the dilutive effect of future cruise credits.

"The strength we are experiencing is evident throughout 2022, but particularly strong sequentially as we move through the year and our fleet rollout is completed and becomes fully operational," he continued.

"In addition, approximately 75 percent of our booked position in 2022 is comprised of new cash bookings with the remainder comprised of future cruise credit bookings. So far, approximately 45 percent of our outstanding future cruise credits have been redeemed."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report