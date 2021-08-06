Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Requiring COVID-19 Tests for Departures

Freedom of the Seas sailing from Miami

Royal Caribbean International is now requiring negative COVID-19 test results prior to boarding.

For cruises that are five nights or longer, all guests two years of age and up most produce a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure.

"All guests age 2 and older — regardless of their vaccination status or the length of their cruise — will need to take a COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) with an accredited test provider, such as a drugstore chain or diagnostic lab, no more than 3 days before arriving at the terminal and show their negative test result upon arriving. The results can be printed out, or can be presented on your phone, such as the email result from your test provider. Costs associated with this test are the guests' responsibility," the company said, on its website. 

Unvaccinated guests ages 2 to 11 are required to take a complimentary PCR test when checking in at the terminal.

For guests that are unvaccinated, they will need to take another COVID-19 test at the port. 

For cruises four nights or less, fully-vaccinated guests just need to show their COVID-19 vaccine card. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News European River Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Guadeloupe

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report