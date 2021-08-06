Royal Caribbean Requiring COVID-19 Tests for Departures

Royal Caribbean International is now requiring negative COVID-19 test results prior to boarding.

For cruises that are five nights or longer, all guests two years of age and up most produce a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure.

"All guests age 2 and older — regardless of their vaccination status or the length of their cruise — will need to take a COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) with an accredited test provider, such as a drugstore chain or diagnostic lab, no more than 3 days before arriving at the terminal and show their negative test result upon arriving. The results can be printed out, or can be presented on your phone, such as the email result from your test provider. Costs associated with this test are the guests' responsibility," the company said, on its website.

Unvaccinated guests ages 2 to 11 are required to take a complimentary PCR test when checking in at the terminal.

For guests that are unvaccinated, they will need to take another COVID-19 test at the port.

For cruises four nights or less, fully-vaccinated guests just need to show their COVID-19 vaccine card.