Aurora Expeditions Joins Virtuoso Network

Australian cruise line Aurora Expeditions has announced that it has joined forces with luxury travel network Virtuoso as one of the newest suppliers of its preferred partner portfolio.

According to a press release, this 'invitation-only' partnership brings Aurora Expeditions together with Virtuoso’s list of travel advisors in Asia-Pacific and expands it to the more than 50 countries where Virtuoso operates.

“Becoming part of Virtuoso’s global network is a milestone accomplishment for Aurora Expeditions,” said Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort.

“We’ve been afforded the opportunity to work with their incredibly talented and reputable member agencies in other areas of the world such as the Asia-Pacific, and our home country of Australia, so adding the Global Team and its adventurous client base to the mix is a true honor for us,” she added.

Vice President for Global Partner Relations at Virtuoso, Beth Butzlaff, said that the network was “thrilled” to expand its relationship with Aurora Expeditions “to now include a reach that goes beyond our initial offerings to the Asian-Pacific market."

"Aurora's passion for adventure, one of the leading drivers of post-pandemic travel, conservation and perspective-altering experiences, are what our advisors and their clients continue to seek out and embrace with open arms," Butzlaff said.

“The expedition and luxury travel space has evolved in a significant way. In a new landscape where travelers are looking for more life-changing and transformative experiences, Aurora Expeditions helps to ignite this curiosity. Our shared value of experiential travel resonates with the Virtuoso family, making Aurora an ideal fit for our network,” added Matthew d. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso.

According to the press release, Virtuoso travel advisors can access the Aurora Expeditions profile which includes voyages, pricing sheets, images, trip notes and other relevant collateral via their portal.