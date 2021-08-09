Asia Cruise Forum to Be Held on Aug. 26-28

The Jeju Tourism Organization has announced that the Asia Cruise Forum will be held on Aug. 26-28 at Shinhwa World Jeju Landing Convention Center on Jeju Island.

The opening session will be dedicated to the topic “The Global Cruise Industry after COVID-19: Recovery and Sustainability.”

Among the speakers announced for the opening session are:

Soon-Hwa Wong, Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

Harry Hwang, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, UNWTO

Zinan Liu, Chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Asia

Helen Huang, President of MSC Cruises China

Bernie Ye, Senior Vice President of Costa Cruises China

Those who are not able to attend physically can watch the event live, the Jeju Tourism Organization announced.