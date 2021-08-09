Asia Cruise Forum to Be Held on Aug. 26-28

The Jeju Tourism Organization has announced that the Asia Cruise Forum will be held on Aug. 26-28 at Shinhwa World Jeju Landing Convention Center on Jeju Island.
The opening session will be dedicated to the topic “The Global Cruise Industry after COVID-19: Recovery and Sustainability.”
Among the speakers announced for the opening session are:
- Soon-Hwa Wong, Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)
- Harry Hwang, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, UNWTO
- Zinan Liu, Chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Asia
- Helen Huang, President of MSC Cruises China
- Bernie Ye, Senior Vice President of Costa Cruises China
Those who are not able to attend physically can watch the event live, the Jeju Tourism Organization announced.