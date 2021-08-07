5 Unique Carnival Cruise Line Itineraries in 2022

With its entire fleet back in service, Carnival Cruise Line has a mixed 2022 deployment sailing from a variety homeports.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find these five unique cruises.

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Date: April 20, 2022

Length: 16 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States) to Seattle (United States)

Ports: Santa Marta (Colombia), Cartagena (Colombia), Panama Canal transit, Puntarenas (Costa Rica) and Cabo San Lucas (Mexico)

This 16-night Panama Canal cruise is one of Carnival’s longer itineraries for 2022. It connects Miami to Seattle, visiting four ports in America’s East and West coasts.

Ahead of a summer season in Alaska, the Carnival Freedom departs Florida in April, heading south to Panama. Before using the Canal’s new locks, the vessel visits two ports in Colombia, including Santa Marta – an unusual cruise destination.

After visiting two additional ports in the Pacific, the Freedom concludes this one-time cruise in Seattle on May 3.

Ship: Carnival Pride

Date: May 29, 2022

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Dover (England)

Ports: Gibraltar (United Kingdom), Lisbon (Portugal), Porto (Portugal), Vigo (Spain), La Coruña (Spain), Bilbao (Spain), La Rochelle (France), Le Havre (France) and Zeebrugge (Belgium)

Despite being known for its close-to-home cruises in the U.S. market, Carnival Cruise Line has also sailed full seasons in Europe in the past years.

In 2022, the Carnival Pride will offer a unique itinerary in the region, connecting the Mediterranean and Northern Europe with this 12-night repositioning cruise.

Sailing from Barcelona, the vessel will visit nine ports in five different countries before arriving in Dover. Among the highlights of the itinerary is a 14-hour visit to Le Havre – the getaway to the French capital, Paris.

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Date: June 10, 2022

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Ports: Victoria (Canada), Sitka (United States), Juneau (United States), Tracy Arm Fjord (United States) and Ketchikan (United States)

The Carnival Miracle is returning to Alaska in 2022 with unique ten-night cruises from San Francisco, California.

This longer itinerary allows the ship to visit four ports – three in the Last Frontier and one in Canada. An extended 12-hour stay in Juneau means more time for guests to enjoy the city and its surrounding areas.

Before returning to California, the Carnival Miracle also cruises through the Tracy Arm Fjord, offering the passengers unique scenic views of the region.

Ship: Carnival Sensation

Date: September 12, 2022

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: Mobile (United States)

Ports: Key West (Florida), Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos), Amber Cove (Dominican Republic), George Town (Grand Cayman) and Cozumel (Mexico)

Carnival Cruise Line is the only company sailing from Mobile, Alabama. With year-round departures from the port, the Carnival Sensation offers several different short-cruise itineraries to the Western Caribbean and Mexico.

In September, the vessel is also sailing a special one-time ten-night cruise to the Caribbean, visiting five different ports.

The itinerary combines calls in both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with visits to ports in the regions including George Town (Grand Cayman), Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos) and Cozumel (Mexico).

Ship: Carnival Splendor

Date: December 27, 2022

Length: 3 nights

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Ports: Ocean Getaway

With two vessels based in Australia year-round, Carnival offers a variety of itineraries in the region from ports such as Sydney and Brisbane.

While longer cruises are more common for geographic reasons, Carnival is also sailing shorter cruises with all sea days in the area.

In December 2022, for instance, the Carnival Splendor will sail from Sydney on a three-night inter-holidays ocean getaway with no ports of call.